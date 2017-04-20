UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Axfood Ab
* Q1 consolidated net sales amounted to sek 10,639 m (10,305), an increase of 3.2%
* Q1 operating profit 397 m (408 sek)
* Says reiterates forecast
* Says the forecast is an operating profit in 2017 that is level with the outcome for 2016
* Says stands by estimate for food inflation of 1-2% during 2017
* Reuters poll: Axfood Q1 net sales seen at 10,623 million sek, EBIT at 397 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources