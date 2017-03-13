March 13 Axia Corporation Ltd:

* HY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of $10.7 million versus $12.6 million year ago

* HY revenue of $119.5 million versus $104.5 million year ago

* Board declared interim dividend of 0.24 us cents per share in respect of all ordinary shares of the company

* Says "group remains confident and will continue to operate profitably despite the tough trading environment" Source: bit.ly/2mhXi8U Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)