Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
March 23 Axiata Group Bhd:
* Refers to article published on star online on 18 march 2017 entitled "Tm-Axiata merger on cards?"
* "Wishes to specifically deny that it is currently engaged in any discussions with TM on a possible merger" Source text (bit.ly/2nayUrj) Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 15 Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.