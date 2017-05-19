May 19 Axiata Group Bhd:
* Axiata Investments (Cambodia) entered into a share
purchase agreement with M&Y Asia Telecom Holdings Pte. Ltd. and
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
* Deal for a total cash consideration of USD66.0 million
* Proposed disposal is expected to have dilutive impact to
the earnings and EPS for financial year ending 31 December 2017
* Agreement for disposal by AIC of 226 ordinary shares in
Axiata Holdings Limited, representing 10% capital of ACH
* Has also granted Mitsui a call option to acquire an
additional 10% interest, exercisable within 12 months from the
completion of deal
* Pursuant to initial sale, AIC entered into amended and
restated shareholders agreement with My Asia and Southern Coast
Ventures Inc
Source text: (bit.ly/2pSwMJg)
