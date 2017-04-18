BRIEF-Lagardere launches its 7-year bond issue
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
April 18 Axiata Group Bhd
* Edotco entered into share subscription agreement with Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) for subscription of 136.6 million shares in Edotco
* Subscription agreement for $100 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oH4T37) Further company coverage:
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
DAKAR, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists behind an app designed to assist doctors document evidence of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo aim to go beyond obtaining justice for rape victims and collect data which could help secure prosecutions for war crimes.
* Introduces new 2.6 terabit chipset for fastest routers on market