June 9 Axiom Properties Ltd:

* Asx alert-Axiom agrees sale of Churchill South Retail Centre-AXI.AX

* Entered into a conditional option relating to the proposed sale of its Churchill South Retail Centre

* Following settlement, & net of all debt & related costs, Axiom will receive cash return of about $10.4m, or about 2.5 cents per share