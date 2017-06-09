BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 9 Axiom Properties Ltd:
* Asx alert-Axiom agrees sale of Churchill South Retail Centre-AXI.AX
* Entered into a conditional option relating to the proposed sale of its Churchill South Retail Centre
* Following settlement, & net of all debt & related costs, Axiom will receive cash return of about $10.4m, or about 2.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company