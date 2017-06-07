China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
June 7 Axion Ventures Inc:
* Axion Ventures says retains loderock advisors for investor relations
* Axion Ventures- under terms of investor relations agreement, axion will pay Loderock monthly fee of C$8,500 for ongoing strategic communication services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85