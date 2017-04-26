BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
April 26 Axis Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 12.25 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of INR 5 per share
* March quarter interest earned 111.68 billion rupees versus 108.99 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 25.81 billion rupees versus 11.68 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 5.04 percent versus 5.22 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 2.11 percent versus 2.18 percent previous quarter
* Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 9.51 billion rupees
* As on 31st march 2017, fund based outstanding on the bank’s watch list reduced 15% over the previous quarter and stood at 94.36 billion rupees
* Watch list has reduced to 2.2% of customer assets in march 2017, from 2.8% of customer assets in december 2016 and 6.2% as on 31st March 2016
* Says qtrly provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 65% from 64% QOQ
* On a cumulative basis for the year ended 31st march 2017, 84% of corporate slippages originated from the watch list
* March quarter NIM 3.83 percent
* During quarter, reduction in watch list primarily represents slippages to NPAs worth INR 35.66 billion, which comprises 83% of total corporate credit slippages.
* March quarter net profit last year was 21.54 billion rupees
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement