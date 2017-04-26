April 26 Axis Bank Ltd:

* Exec says "worst is behind us"

* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18

* Exec says sold 18 billion rupees worth loans to asset reconstruction co in Q4

* Exec says "sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps"

* Exec says have "very limited" exposure to telecom sector

* Exec says "expects FY18 loan growth to be 5 percentage point higher than banking sector credit growth"