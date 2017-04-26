BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
April 26 Axis Bank Ltd:
* Exec says "worst is behind us"
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
* Exec says sold 18 billion rupees worth loans to asset reconstruction co in Q4
* Exec says "sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps"
* Exec says have "very limited" exposure to telecom sector
* Exec says "expects FY18 loan growth to be 5 percentage point higher than banking sector credit growth"
