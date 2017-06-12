BRIEF-Canara Bank seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Axis Bank Ltd
* Says to raise funds via issue non convertible subordinated debentures up to 50 billion rupees Source text: [Axis Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debentures, Basel- III Compliant Tier 2 Debentures (Series 27) of the face value of Rs.10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crore. The Board of Directors of the Bank will consider the proposal to issue and allot the above Securities through Circular Resolution.] Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Nicole Pinto June 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, led by gains in Singapore and Thailand, but a slide in oil prices to multi-month lows kept investors on edge. Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, with financials contributing most of the gains, while Thai shares advanced 0.3 percent after data showed customs-cleared exports in May rose at its fastest pace in 52 months, handily beating expectations. An official at the Thai commerce ministry ex
LAGOS, June 22 Nigeria has sold a five, 10- and 20-year debt at a flat rate of 16.19 percent at an auction on Wednesday to curtail borrowing cost as inflation declines, traders said on Thursday.