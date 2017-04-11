April 11 Axis Bank Ltd

* Axis Bank Ltd clarifies on news item "CBI books Axis Bank officials for Rs 100.57 crore deposits post demonetization"

* Axis Bank Ltd says event will not have any bearing on the operations/financials of the bank

* Axis Bank Ltd says CBI inquiry pertains to an earlier investigation relating to cash deposits made at co's Memnagar branch during Nov & Dec 2016

* Axis Bank Ltd - bank had completed preliminary investigations and had taken appropriate actions against employees found to have indulged in irregularities