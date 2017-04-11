BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Axis Bank Ltd
* Axis Bank Ltd clarifies on news item "CBI books Axis Bank officials for Rs 100.57 crore deposits post demonetization"
* Axis Bank Ltd says event will not have any bearing on the operations/financials of the bank
* Axis Bank Ltd says CBI inquiry pertains to an earlier investigation relating to cash deposits made at co's Memnagar branch during Nov & Dec 2016
* Axis Bank Ltd - bank had completed preliminary investigations and had taken appropriate actions against employees found to have indulged in irregularities Source text: (bit.ly/2omhHvn) Further company coverage:
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)