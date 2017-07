BRIEF-Axis Bank,Inter-American Investment Corp collaborate for trade with Latin America, Caribbean

July 11 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* Collaboration with Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) to facilitate trade with Latin America and Caribbean Source text: [Axis Bank, India's third largest private bank announced its collaboration with Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) to facilitate trade with Latin America and the Caribbean. Axis Bank is the first Indian Bank to participate in the Trade Finance Facilitation Program(TFFP) as a confirming bank.] Further company coverage: