Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd-
* Axis Capital Holdings-co, novae group reached agreement on recommended all cash acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of Novae by Axis
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - cash consideration payable under acquisition will be funded from Axis's existing cash resources or from new borrowings
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - under terms of acquisition, each novae shareholder will be entitled to receive 700 pence in cash for each novae share
* Axis Capital Holdings - Novae directors confirm they intend unanimously to recommend that novae shareholders vote to approve scheme at court meeting
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - anticipated that Novae will be merged into international division of Axis's insurance segment
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - co's intention to consider employees of both axis and novae to fill roles within enlarged group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others