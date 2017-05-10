May 10 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo

* Axis capital holdings ltd - announced that current axis insurance chief operating officer peter vogt will become cfo, effective january 1, 2018

* Axis capital holdings ltd - vogt will be appointed deputy cfo in july with transition process to occur through end of year

* Axis capital holdings ltd - following his retirement, henry will continue to serve as an advisor to company