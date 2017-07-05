BRIEF-El Al announces acquisition of Israir
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism
July 5 Novae Group Plc-
* Global Specialty (re)Insurer Axis Capital announces acquisition of Novae
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - deal for $604 million
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - novae CEO Matthew Fosh will be appointed company's executive chair, europe
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - following completion of transaction, novae ceo Matthew Fosh will be appointed company's executive chair, Europe
* Polyone Corp - announced the acquisition of Mesa, a North American Producer of color and additive materials and services
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: