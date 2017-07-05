July 5 Novae Group Plc-

* Global Specialty (re)Insurer Axis Capital announces acquisition of Novae

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - deal for $604 million

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - ‍novae CEO Matthew Fosh will be appointed company's executive chair, europe​

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - following completion of transaction, novae ceo Matthew Fosh will be appointed company's executive chair, Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: