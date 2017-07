July 24 (Reuters) - Axis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Rhb Trustees, trustee for co, enters sale and purchase agreement for proposed acquisition of land from wasco resources

* Deal for a total lump sum cash consideration of 155.0 million rgt

* Expects proposed acquisition to contribute positively to earnings of fund for financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2tCoIy5) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)