BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Axogen Inc
* Axogen Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue rose 46 percent to $11.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up at least 40 percent
* Axogen Inc says reiterates 2017 annual revenue will grow at least 40% over 2016 revenue and gross margins will remain above 80% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V