April 10 Axovant Sciences Ltd
* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung
as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors
* Axovant Sciences Ltd - Mindset study results for
intepirdine in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in
late September 2017
* Vivek Ramaswamy to remain on board of directors and assume
full-time role as CEO of parent company Roivant sciences
* Axovant Sciences Ltd- also announced appointment of Marion
Mccourt as president and chief operating officer
* Axovant Sciences Ltd - Hung, who also joined Axovant's
board of directors, succeeds founding chief executive officer
Vivek Ramaswamy
* Former medivation directors Kate Falberg and Tony Vernon
appointed to board of directors
