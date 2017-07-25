FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics announces AXS-06 meets primary endpoint in phase 1 clinical trial
July 25, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics announces AXS-06 meets primary endpoint in phase 1 clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc

* Axsome Therapeutics announces AXS-06 (moseic meloxicam and esomeprazole) meets primary endpoint in phase 1 clinical trial

* Axsome Therapeutics Inc - ‍primary endpoint met with 9 times faster time to maximum plasma concentration tmax of meloxicam versus mobic​

* Says ‍received, from U.S. FDA, pre-ind written guidance on a proposed clinical developmental plan for AXS-06​

* Says ‍believes that AXS-06 is phase 3-ready​

* Axsome Therapeutics-‍look forward to further development of AXS-06 and to a data readout for AXS-02 in complex regional pain syndrome anticipated in Q4​

* Axsome Therapeutics Inc - ‍AXS-06 was well tolerated with reported adverse events being similar across three treatment arms​

* Says ‍there were no serious adverse events in study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

