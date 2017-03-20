BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 AXT Inc:
* AXT Inc resumes substrate production at its Beijing manufacturing facility
* AXT Inc - resumed wafer processing production of all substrate types, at its manufacturing facility in Beijing, following an electrical fire on march 16
* AXT Inc - plans to use some of 6-inch furnace capacity for 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch diameter gallium arsenide and germanium crystal growth production
* Company believes it can return to full production during Q2
* AXT Inc - further, to meet immediate customer demand, staged inventory of smaller diameter crystalline ingots will be moved to wafer processing
* AXT Inc - no injuries occurred and that damage to facilities "was considerably less than we initially believed" due to incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout