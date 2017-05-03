UPDATE 3-Dow launches new GMO corn after landing China import approval
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)
May 3 AYIMA GROUP AB:
* SIGNS DEAL WITH THREE NEW BRANDS WITHIN ADECCO GROUP: WWW.SPECIALCOUNSEL.COM, WWW.SOLIANT.COM AND WWW.MODIS.COM
* ALSO SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL WITH A CLIENT FROM CANADIAN MARKET, WWW.SAJE.COM WHICH DEALS WITHIN BEAUTY INDUSTRY
Source text: bit.ly/2qEEse9
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients