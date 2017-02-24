BRIEF-Entelo raises $20 million series C to modernize recruiting
* Entelo says has closed a $20 million series C financing round led by U.S. Venture partners Source text for Eikon:
Feb 24 Cytori Therapeutics Inc:
* Azaya Therapeutics Inc reports 5 percent passive stake in Cytori Therapeutics as on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2mg6n5N) Further company coverage:
* Entelo says has closed a $20 million series C financing round led by U.S. Venture partners Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank will continue to clean up the domestic banking system, governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.