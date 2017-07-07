America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
July 7 Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.:
* Azeus secures conditional acceptance of tender from the Hong Kong Government
* Contract worth up to HK$79.1 million
* Secured acceptance of tender from hong kong government for an it services and maintenance contract worth up to hk$79.1 million
* First phase of project is expected to generate a one-off revenue of hk$44.0 million for group
* Expects to generate further hk$35.1 million in revenue over 9-year period following conclusion of 1 year warranty period post-completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.
July 7 A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.