Aug 1 (Reuters) - AZIMUT HOLDING SPA:

* Increases Its Stake to 100% in Futurimpresa Sgr

* FINALIZES AGREEMENT WITH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE OF MILAN, BERGAMO, BRESCIA AND COMO TO BUY REMAINING 45% STAKE IN FUTURIMPRESA SGR

* FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION, ENTAILING A CASH OUT OF ABOUT EUR 2 MILLION, AZIMUT REACHES 100% OWNERSHIP IN FUTURIMPRESA