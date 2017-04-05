BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial says entered into an MOU with China Smartpay and management purchasers
June 15 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd:
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
* more than 99 percent of 250 million euro ($266.65 million) subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 tendered in repurchase offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
June 15 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd:
HONG KONG, June 15 Hong Kong's central bank chief said on Thursday he expects banks in the city to raise interest rates gradually and there could be an increase in capital outflows from the financial hub due to arbitrage plays with the local currency.
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala, June 14 A strong earthquake hit southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least two people and damaging buildings, including a church and a border bridge, officials said.