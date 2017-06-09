BRIEF-QIAGEN says French health system approves reimbursement of it's QuantiFERON latent TB test
June 9 Aziyo Biologics Inc:
* Aziyo Biologics Inc files to say it has raised $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sLO60v)
* Trovagene announces agreement with global biopharmaceutical company to utilize trovera® ctdna tests and services in cancer clinical trials
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome