BRIEF-NRG Energy says Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements
* NRG has determined that the disposal of Genon is a discontinued operation
June 2 Azure Midstream Partners Lp
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Says under terms, a portion of allowed, secured claims shall continue to be paid pursuant to liquidation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NRG has determined that the disposal of Genon is a discontinued operation
* co and unit received writ of summons dated 2 june 2017 and statement of claim dated 26 may 2017 by ocbc in high court of labuan, malaysia
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS