June 15 Azure Power Global Ltd:

* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program

* Loan is for 15 years with an interest rate of 8.35% per annum

* Loan will be utilized to scale Azure Roof Power, Azure Power's solar rooftop platform