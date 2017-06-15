GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 15 Azure Power Global Ltd:
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
* Loan is for 15 years with an interest rate of 8.35% per annum
* Loan will be utilized to scale Azure Roof Power, Azure Power's solar rooftop platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.