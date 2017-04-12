BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 12 Azurrx Biopharma Inc:
* Azurrx Biopharma Inc- on April 11 entered securities purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC - sec filing
* Azurrx Biopharma- pursuant to agreement, issued to lpc 12% senior secured original issue discount convertible debenture in principal amount of $1.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2p88sin) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.