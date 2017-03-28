BRIEF-Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28B-Soft Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 2983.7 percent to 3009.6 percent, or to be 23.8 million yuan to 24 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.8 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
June 14 At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.