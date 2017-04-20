UPDATE 2-Google tax deal to shake up how tech firms operate in Indonesia
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
April 20 B2gold Corp
* B2GOLD Corp reports strong first quarter 2017 gold production results; Fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 2017 production start
* B2Gold - Q1 consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 4% (or 4,892 ounces) higher than same period in 2016
* Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average price of $1,219 per ounce
* Company is on track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold production
* B2Gold - looking forward to 2018, co projecting consolidated gold production to increase significantly and to be between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces
* For FY 2017 consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $610 and $650 per ounce
* FY 2017 all-in-sustaining costs are expected to be between $940 and $970 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
* Weaker U.S. retail sales, consumer inflation hurt dollar * Report of Trump probe hits risk sentiment (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, supported by softer U.S. economic data and a fall in Asian shares following a report that President Donald Trump was being probed for possible obstruction of justice. Weaker U.S. retail and inflation data over