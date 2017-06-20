June 20 B2HOLDING ASA:

* B2HOLDING ENTERS THE DANISH MARKET

* ‍ACQUIRED A RETAIL UNSECURED PORTFOLIO WITH A FACE VALUE OF DKK 378 MILLION (NOK 480 MILLION).​

* ‍ACQUIRED 100% OF SHARES IN NORDIC DEBT COLLECTION A/S (NODECO).​

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF APPROXIMATELY 8500 CLAIMS