European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
May 24 Babcock International Group Plc
* Final dividend up 9.6 percent to 21.65 pence per share
* Total dividend up 9.1 percent to 28.15 pence per share
* 7.7% growth in underlying revenue
* £19 billion order book and £10.5 billion pipeline
* 76% of revenue in place for 2017/18; 52% in place for 2018/19
* Net debt reduced to £1,173.5 million
* Our long-term contracts continue to provide us with excellent visibility of future revenues
* Expect to continue to generate sustainable growth this year and over medium term."
* Operating profit up 6.5 percent to £574.8m
* Profit before tax £494.8m up 7.6 percent
Elisabeth O'Leary
LONDON, June 21 Diageo PLC has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal that values it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits company seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
LONDON, June 21 Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.