May 24 Babcock International Group Plc

* Final dividend up 9.6 percent to 21.65 pence per share

* Total dividend up 9.1 percent to 28.15 pence per share

* 7.7% growth in underlying revenue

* £19 billion order book and £10.5 billion pipeline

* 76% of revenue in place for 2017/18; 52% in place for 2018/19

* Net debt reduced to £1,173.5 million

* Our long-term contracts continue to provide us with excellent visibility of future revenues

* Expect to continue to generate sustainable growth this year and over medium term."

* Operating profit up 6.5 percent to £574.8m

* Profit before tax £494.8m up 7.6 percent

