BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* Babcock & Wilcox announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $391.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.95
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.8 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.95
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.8 billion
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia