Feb 21 Bacanora Minerals Ltd -

* Bacanora announces acquisition of 50 pct interest in strategic german lithium asset

* Entered into definitive agreement to acquire 50 pct interest in zinnwald lithium project in Southern Saxony, Germany from SolarWorld Ag

* Bacanorra will earn 50% of project in return for a cash consideration of Euro 5 million

* Option to acquire outstanding 50% held by SolarWorld within a 24 month period for Eur30 million