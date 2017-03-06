March 6 Bacardi Ltd

* Bacardi Limited - Mahesh Madhavan will succeed Michael J. Dolan, who will retire as chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2018

* Bacardi Ltd - in interim, Dolan will continue as CEO, while Madhavan will transition to a new role as regional president of Europe for much of 2017

* Bacardi Ltd - Dolan will continue to serve on Bacardi Limited board of directors until 2019 annual general meeting, when he will retire from company Further company coverage: