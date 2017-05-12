BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Badger Daylighting Ltd
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "my focus on that is really not to focus on it" - conf call
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "I don't agree with the thesis" - conf call Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors