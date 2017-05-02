May 2 Badger Explorer ASA
* Enters into definitive agreement to acquire dwellop as
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of
outstanding shares in dwellop as for purchase price of NOK 185
million
* Cash consideration will be paid at completion using
company's existing cash reserves
* NOK 60 million shall be settled in cash at completion of
transaction
* Transaction is expected to take place towards end of May
2017
* Consideration shares will be issued on separate isin
awaiting approval of document, expected to be published in
beginning of June 2017
