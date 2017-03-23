March 23 Bahrain Islamic Bank

* To sell stake in Takaful International; company owns 14.2 mln shares in Takaful International

* Deal to be executed on April 2 at an initial minimum price of expected bids to be 95 fils per share

* Securities and Investments Co appointed as designated broker to execute selling order on behalf of company Source: (bit.ly/2nF35te)