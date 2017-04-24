MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
April 24 Arab Banking Corporation:
* Bank ABC launches $250 million 3-year syndicated term loan facility for Bank Sohar
* Facility will be used by Bank Sohar for general funding purposes
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , Axis Bank and Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft committed to join facility as initial mandated lead arrangers
* General syndication is expected to close by end of May 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2pWZpEr) Further company coverage: )
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.