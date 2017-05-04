May 4 Bahrain Telecommunications Company :

* Q1 group net profit 8.2 million dinars, down 14 percent year-on-year

* Q1 group gross revenue 89.7 million dinars, down 1 percent year-on-year

* Net profit during Q1, 2017 was impacted by 1.5 million dinars share of loss from associate in Yemen

* Q1 subscriber base of over 9.2 million, an increase of 2 percent year-on-year