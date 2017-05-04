BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 Bahrain Telecommunications Company :
* Q1 group net profit 8.2 million dinars, down 14 percent year-on-year
* Q1 group gross revenue 89.7 million dinars, down 1 percent year-on-year
* Net profit during Q1, 2017 was impacted by 1.5 million dinars share of loss from associate in Yemen
* Q1 subscriber base of over 9.2 million, an increase of 2 percent year-on-year Source: (bit.ly/2qIsEHM) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.