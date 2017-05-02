CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
May 2 Bahrain Telecommunications Company :
* Signs agreement with OTEGLOBE
* Under agreement, both companies to collaborate on joint products and services Source:(bit.ly/2oT26H9) Further company coverage:
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
* Microsoft says board amended sections of bylaws, to change quorum for meetings of board and its committees from a majority to fifty percent of members Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rx1YcW) Further company coverage: