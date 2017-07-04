BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Investcorp Bank:
* Completes its first two real estate investments in Europe
* Acquires two warehouse units, light manufacturing facility for a total consideration of about £35 million in partnership with Brydell Partners
* Says aims to build a diversified portfolio of single-let assets in UK with a combined portfolio value in excess of £100 million
* Says aims to build a diversified portfolio of single-let assets in the UK with individual lot sizes of £10 million to £20 million Source: (bit.ly/2sBek9d) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral