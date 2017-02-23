BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
Feb 23 Investcorp Bank Bsc
* Expands residential real estate portfolio with $400 million investment in US states New York, California and Nevada Source: (bit.ly/2mogJNg) Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage: