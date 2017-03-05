BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
March 5 Investcorp Bank
* Completes acquisition and integration of debt management business of 3i; adds $11 billion of assets under management
* Debt management business of 3i from 3i Group, now recognized as Investcorp Credit Management Source: (bit.ly/2lMpj8g) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg