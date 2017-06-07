China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
June 7 Northern Oil And Gas Inc:
* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber, chairman of northern oil and gas inc board
* Bahram Akradi, in letter to Weber, says Northern Oil And Gas Inc must re-align its capital structure to reduce its leverage
* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas board must form strategy committee for defining co’s direction in near, medium, long term
* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas must divest from its non-core assets
* Bahram Akradi reports a 9.71 percent in Northern Oil And Gas as of June 7 versus previous stake of 9.47 percent as of May 25 Source text:(bit.ly/2s5vnjh) Further company coverage:
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85