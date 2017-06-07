June 7 Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber, chairman of northern oil and gas inc board

* Bahram Akradi, in letter to Weber, says Northern Oil And Gas Inc must re-align its capital structure to reduce its leverage ‍​

* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas board must form strategy committee for defining co’s direction in near, medium, long term‍​

* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas must divest from its non-core assets

* Bahram Akradi reports a 9.71 percent in Northern Oil And Gas as of June 7 versus previous stake of 9.47 percent as of May 25