May 25 Northern Oil And Gas Inc's

* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing

* Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide an update on co's strategic evaluation

* Bahram Akradi says Northern Oil and Gas should break its acreage into several development areas

* Bahram Akradi says Northern Oil and Gas should actively sell non-core assets to boost its liquidity position

* Bahram Akradi owns 9.47 percent stake in Northern Oil and Gas as of May 25