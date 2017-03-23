March 24 BAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB 6.37 billion versus RMB 3.32 billion

* FY revenue RMB116.20 billion versus RMB 84.11 billion

* Board recommends to distribute a final dividend for year 2016 of RMB 0.29 per share

* In 2017, market demand for premium vehicles in China is expected to remain robust

* "Prospect of new energy products remains positive" in 2017

