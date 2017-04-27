UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Baic Motor Corp Ltd
* Qtrly total operating income RMB 36.42 billion versus RMB 24.77 billion
* Qtrly net profit attributable to owners of the parent RMB 1.36 billion versus RMB 870.2 million Source text (bit.ly/2qbSo2u) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources