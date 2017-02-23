Feb 23 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 4.2 to 7.6 percent
* Baidu Inc says total revenues in Q4 of 2016 were RMB
18.212 billion ($2.623 billion), a 2.6% decrease from
corresponding period in 2015
* Baidu says online marketing revenues for Q4 of 2016 were
RMB 16.166 billion ($2.328 billion), representing an 8.2%
decrease
* Baidu says basic and diluted earnings per ads for Q4 of
2016 amounted to $1.65 and $1.64, respectively
* Baidu says non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads for Q4 of
2016 amounted to RMB 13.23 ($1.91)
* Baidu says mobile search monthly active users (MAUS) were
665 million for month of December 2016, an increase of 2%
year-over-year
* Baidu says mobile maps MAUS were 341 million for month of
December 2016, an increase of 13% year-over-year
* Baidu says traffic acquisition cost as a component of cost
of revenues was $379.7 million, representing 14.5% of total
revenues
* Baidu says gross merchandise value for transaction
services totaled RMB 18.1 billion ($2.6 billion) for Q4 of 2016,
an increase of 23% year-over-year
* Baidu says Baidu wallet activated accounts reached 100
million at end of December 2016, an increase of 88%
year-over-year
* Baidu says currently expects to generate total revenues in
an amount ranging from RMB 16.480 billion ($2.374 billion) to
RMB 17.030 billion ($2.453 billion) for Q1 of 2017
